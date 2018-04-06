Head to Head Survey: MagneGas (MNGA) and Its Peers

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MagneGas to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MagneGas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.02 MagneGas Competitors $2.33 billion $290.74 million -15.18

MagneGas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -12.22% 4.58% -0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MagneGas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 100 400 820 25 2.57

MagneGas presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.67%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.32%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MagneGas rivals beat MagneGas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

