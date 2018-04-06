Reviewing Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) & Movado (MOV)

Cache (OTCMKTS: CACH) and Movado (NYSE:MOV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cache and Movado’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A Movado -2.68% 9.78% 7.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cache and Movado’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Movado $567.95 million 1.58 -$15.22 million $2.00 19.55

Cache has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Movado.

Dividends

Movado pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cache does not pay a dividend. Movado pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Cache has a beta of -2.68, indicating that its stock price is 368% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movado has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Movado shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Cache shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Movado shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cache and Movado, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A Movado 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Movado beats Cache on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cache Company Profile

Cache, Inc. is a nationwide, mall and Web based specialty retailer of lifestyle sportswear and dresses targeting style-conscious women. The Company’s merchandise offerings extend from eveningwear to casual and daytime sportswear, which encompasses a range of tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories, all of which are sold under its Cache brand. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated 279 stores, primarily situated in central locations in high traffic, upscale malls, in 43 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company designs and markets three categories of merchandise: Sportswear, Dresses and Accessories. Sportswear consists of related tops and bottoms, versatile enough to be worn during the day or out for evening events. Dresses range from shorter lengths for day-time, cocktail, as well as day-into-evening wear to special occasion long dresses. Accessories consist primarily of jewelry, belts and handbags selected to complement its sportswear and dress selections.

Movado Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands. It also provides after-sales and shipping service. As of January 31, 2017, the company operated 40 retail outlet locations. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, licensors' retail stores, and a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

