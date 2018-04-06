Head to Head Survey: MVC Capital (MVC) versus Its Peers

MVC Capital (NYSE: MVC) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MVC Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. MVC Capital pays out -176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 110.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MVC Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $20.10 million $27.32 million -29.56 MVC Capital Competitors $84.46 million $42.33 million 4.99

MVC Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MVC Capital. MVC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital 108.96% -1.84% -1.26% MVC Capital Competitors -18.51% 6.56% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MVC Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 MVC Capital Competitors 93 417 466 4 2.39

MVC Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.35%. Given MVC Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of MVC Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MVC Capital beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc. (MVCFS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by providing debt and equity financing to companies, including privately owned (portfolio companies), and by establishing a subsidiary or subsidiaries that would serve as general partner to a private equity or other investment fund(s). It has investments in various sectors, including energy, specialty chemicals, automotive dealerships, electrical engineering, medical devices, industrial manufacturing, financial services and information technology. The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.

