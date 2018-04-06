Comparing Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) & Its Rivals

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nomad Foods to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.96% 9.43% 3.80% Nomad Foods Competitors 10.60% 25.64% 8.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomad Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nomad Foods Competitors 169 667 783 28 2.41

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.21 billion $154.28 million 13.74 Nomad Foods Competitors $10.44 billion $1.08 billion 19.37

Nomad Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nomad Foods. Nomad Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nomad Foods rivals beat Nomad Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

