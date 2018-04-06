Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) & Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Head to Head Review

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Reckitt Benckiser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.28 billion 1.69 $129.43 million $3.23 22.63 Reckitt Benckiser $13.00 billion 4.73 $6.97 billion $0.70 24.97

Reckitt Benckiser has higher revenue and earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reckitt Benckiser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Reckitt Benckiser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 5.68% 25.23% 11.54% Reckitt Benckiser N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Reckitt Benckiser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 2 1 3 0 2.17 Reckitt Benckiser 0 4 3 0 2.43

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Reckitt Benckiser.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Reckitt Benckiser shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reckitt Benckiser pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reckitt Benckiser pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reckitt Benckiser has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Reckitt Benckiser on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names. In addition, the company offers home products, such as fabric treatment products, water softeners, and air care products under the Vanish, Calgon, and Air Wick brand names, as well as food products under the French's brand name. Further, it provides infant formula, children's nutrition, and other nutritional products. The company operates in Europe, Russia, the CIS, Israel, North America, Australia, New Zealand, North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea, and ASEAN countries. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

