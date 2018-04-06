Head to Head Survey: Performant Financial (PFMT) vs. Tencent (TCEHY)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Financial and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial -9.64% -11.97% -5.75% Tencent 30.08% 26.08% 12.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Performant Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Performant Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performant Financial and Tencent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial $132.05 million 1.17 -$12.72 million ($0.19) -15.79 Tencent $36.39 billion 13.54 $10.94 billion $0.94 55.16

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Financial. Performant Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Performant Financial and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tencent 0 0 4 0 3.00

Performant Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Tencent has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Tencent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent is more favorable than Performant Financial.

Dividends

Tencent pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Performant Financial does not pay a dividend. Tencent pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent beats Performant Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to several federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms. The Online Advertising segment is mainly engaged in display based and performance based advertisements. The Others segment is mainly involved in provision of payment related services, cloud services and other services.

