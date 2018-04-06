Analyzing S&T Bancorp (STBA) and State Bank Financial (STBZ)

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ: STBZ) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

State Bank Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares State Bank Financial and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Bank Financial 18.77% 9.26% 1.27% S&T Bancorp 23.08% 9.88% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares State Bank Financial and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Bank Financial $248.13 million 4.78 $46.57 million $1.46 20.84 S&T Bancorp $316.10 million 4.55 $72.96 million $2.47 16.65

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than State Bank Financial. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Bank Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for State Bank Financial and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Bank Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

State Bank Financial presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given State Bank Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe State Bank Financial is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of State Bank Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of State Bank Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

State Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. State Bank Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

State Bank Financial beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products. It also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial and industrial, agriculture and consumer, real estate, real estate construction and development, commercial, financial, and agricultural loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, the company offers correspondent banking products; payment solutions for funds collection and concentration services, such as ACH origination, electronic bill presentment and payment, remote deposit capture and cash deposit, retail and wholesale lockbox, and wire services. Further, it provides cash management accounts; disbursement services comprising online bill pay, person-to-person payments, and bank-to-bank transfers; fraud controls that include Positive Pay, ACH Decisioning, and IBM Security Trusteer Rapport malware protection; and online cash management systems. Additionally, the company offers payroll services, which comprise automated human resources information system, payroll, benefit, labor management, and insurance services; and online banking and bill payment, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and automated teller machine card services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 full-service banking offices in Georgia, which comprises Bibb, Chatham, Clarke, Cobb, Columbia, Dooly, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Houston, Jones, Liberty, McDuffie, Richmond, and Tattnall counties. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. The company also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 57 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 3 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

