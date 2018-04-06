Reviewing Telenor (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Its Rivals

Telenor (OTCMKTS: TELNY) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Telenor to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telenor pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telenor pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 73.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Telenor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor Competitors 604 1851 1932 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 66.41%. Given Telenor’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor 9.74% 27.21% 7.77% Telenor Competitors -12.86% -11.71% -1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor $15.10 billion $1.45 billion 18.33 Telenor Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 18.26

Telenor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telenor. Telenor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telenor competitors beat Telenor on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Telenor Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its products and services primarily include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio and TV transmission, and encryption and conditional access services for TV distribution. The company also provides wholesale services to the operators; and enables the operators to route international voice, messaging, data and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services that include international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

