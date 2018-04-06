Headinvest LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Schlumberger (SLB)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $10,771,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $65.77. 5,730,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89,665.02, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

