Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) vs. Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Heartland Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 24.87% 5.23% 2.30% Heartland Express 12.38% 7.84% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Heartland Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.21 billion 1.99 $549.05 million $2.91 24.08 Heartland Express $607.34 million 2.49 $75.17 million $0.51 35.59

Genesee & Wyoming has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Express. Genesee & Wyoming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genesee & Wyoming and Heartland Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 3 5 0 2.63 Heartland Express 3 3 1 0 1.71

Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus price target of $80.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Heartland Express has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Heartland Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than Genesee & Wyoming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Heartland Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Heartland Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Express has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. Heartland Express pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming beats Heartland Express on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 16,200 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail service at approximately 40 ports; rail-ferry service in North America, Australia, and Europe; and contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. All tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. Its primary customers include retailers and manufacturers. It provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California. The Company provides truckload services across the United States and parts of Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had operated 20 terminal facilities throughout the contiguous United States in addition to its terminal and corporate headquarters in North Liberty, Iowa.

