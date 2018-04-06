First Trust Advisors LP Has $677,000 Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,648,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,096,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,973,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 17.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,535.44, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $21.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $677,000 Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/heartland-express-inc-htld-shares-sold-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated.html.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.