HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. equinet set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €59.00 ($72.84) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.21 ($68.16).

ETR HLE opened at €53.10 ($65.56) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a fifty-two week high of €59.10 ($72.96).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

