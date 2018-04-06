HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €61.00 ($75.31) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. Goldman Sachs set a €53.00 ($65.43) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. equinet set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.21 ($68.16).

Shares of ETR HLE traded up €1.95 ($2.41) on Thursday, hitting €54.30 ($67.04). The company had a trading volume of 174,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a 12-month high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

