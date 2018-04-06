Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Helmerich & Payne worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSE:HP opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,216.78, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.04.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

