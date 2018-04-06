12,700 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Acquired by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Concert Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CNCE opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.23, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 66.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNCE. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $597,857.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,563 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

