Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 19,400 VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VASCO Data Security International news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 36,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $530,497.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,999,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,584,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,186. 25.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VASCO Data Security International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:VDSI opened at $12.85 on Friday. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $512.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. VASCO Data Security International had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VASCO Data Security International Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

