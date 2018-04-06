Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 71.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $350,037.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,037.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $1,372,403.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

JNCE stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-reduces-holdings-in-jounce-therapeutics-inc-jnce-updated.html.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.