Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Price

Media stories about Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hercules Technology Growth Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.691489739497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Hercules Technology Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.21 on Friday. Hercules Technology Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.22, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Technology Growth Capital had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hercules Technology Growth Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Hercules Technology Growth Capital’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wedbush upgraded Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hercules Technology Growth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Technology Growth Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hercules-technology-growth-capital-htgc-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Technology Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Technology Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.