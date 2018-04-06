Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Given Buy Rating at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 60,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.77, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $379,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 431,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

