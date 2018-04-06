Scott Allen West Buys 68,500 Shares of Heritage Global Inc (HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CFO Scott Allen West purchased 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $24,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Allen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Scott Allen West purchased 41,005 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,991.95.

HGBL opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Heritage Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, formerly Counsel RB Capital Inc, is engaged in asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory. The Company operates in its asset liquidation business segment. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in approximately 30 global industrial and financial sectors.

