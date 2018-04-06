The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of The Hershey worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20,587.24, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.656 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

