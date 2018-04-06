Hess (HES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Hess (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $52.54 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of HES stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $16,070.88, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hess will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 93,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $4,150,504.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,885,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,526,998.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers acquired 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,232.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hess by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hess by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 172,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

