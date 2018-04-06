Hexx (HXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Hexx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Hexx has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hexx has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,139.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.40 or 0.05608310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.92 or 0.09189580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.01717750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.02478590 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00199707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00603582 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,572,687 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.cash.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

