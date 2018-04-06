Hi Mutual Society 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $171,112.00 (CRYPTO:HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $171,112.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679512 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184408 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

