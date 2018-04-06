Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.93) target price (up from GBX 800 ($11.23)) on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.55) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 895 ($12.56) to GBX 997 ($13.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.20).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,210 ($16.98) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($32.93).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

