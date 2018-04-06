Hill-Rom (HRC) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on September 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.34 and were trading at $103.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 224,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5,694.91, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 500,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,002,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,348,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hill-Rom by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

