Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

MU opened at $49.84 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61,919.85, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

