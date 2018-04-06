Hiscox (HSX) Insider Acquires £26,111.15 in Stock

Hiscox (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,111.15 ($36,652.37).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,477 ($20.73) on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069.50 ($15.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,526 ($21.42).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 19.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,525 ($21.41) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,580 ($22.18) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.77) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.65) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,356.10 ($19.04).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hiscox-hsx-insider-acquires-26111-15-in-stock.html.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre.

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.