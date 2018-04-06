HL Financial Services LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Boeing (BA)

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.27. 850,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,302. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $192,695.27, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

