Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.10.

TFX stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,322.68, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $191.04 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $347,455.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $658,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,350.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,890 shares of company stock worth $6,693,722 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

