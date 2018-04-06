HM Payson & Co. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.36.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.88, for a total value of $861,145.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total value of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares in the company, valued at $29,867,390.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $22,730,714. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $149.70 and a 1-year high of $222.82. The company has a market cap of $61,754.71, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

