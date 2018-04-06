HoboNickels Price Reaches $0.0098 (HBN)

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, HoboNickels has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One HoboNickels coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. HoboNickels has a total market cap of $630,195.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00608315 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003651 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00095018 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027762 BTC.

About HoboNickels

HoboNickels (CRYPTO:HBN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HoboNickels is hobonickels.info.

HoboNickels Coin Trading

HoboNickels can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

