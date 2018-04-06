Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 133,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 897,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,896,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after buying an additional 956,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

VZ opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196,078.28, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

