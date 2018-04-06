HODL Bucks (HDLB) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

HODL Bucks (CURRENCY:HDLB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One HODL Bucks token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. HODL Bucks has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,859.00 worth of HODL Bucks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HODL Bucks has traded 78.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00678919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184342 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044696 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About HODL Bucks

HODL Bucks’ official website is www.hodlbucks.com. HODL Bucks’ official Twitter account is @hodlbucks.

HODL Bucks Token Trading

HODL Bucks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy HODL Bucks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL Bucks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL Bucks using one of the exchanges listed above.

