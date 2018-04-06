HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Garrison Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $8,813.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

