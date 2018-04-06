Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Investec upped their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($3.30).

BOWL traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.86). The stock had a trading volume of 338,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 212 ($2.98).

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £13,068 ($18,343.63).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of July, 26, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

