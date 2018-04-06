Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $779.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $783.70 million. Hologic posted sales of $715.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $779.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10,455.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

In other news, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff acquired 13,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 15.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Hologic by 57.9% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 66.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

