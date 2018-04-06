Homeserve (HSV) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($12.63) to GBX 950 ($13.34) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase raised Homeserve to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Homeserve to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 817.25 ($11.47).

Shares of HSV traded down GBX 9 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 733 ($10.29). The stock had a trading volume of 503,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 521.93 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 872 ($12.24).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.

