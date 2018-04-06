Honeywell (HON) Position Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 491.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell by 2.7% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 239,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honeywell has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $108,919.96, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Honeywell in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

