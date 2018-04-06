Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $954,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $56,032.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

NYSE UTX opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $99,900.31, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

