Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06

News coverage about Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hope Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.451270397828 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 377,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,277. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,436.72, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $198,053.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $809,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $785,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.06” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hope-bancorp-hope-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-06-updated-updated.html.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.