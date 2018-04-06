Hope Bancorp (HOPE) vs. Bear State Financial (BSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) and Bear State Financial (NASDAQ:BSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Bear State Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 21.96% 8.71% 1.20% Bear State Financial 19.79% 10.00% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Bear State Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $638.52 million 3.77 $139.44 million $1.22 14.57 Bear State Financial $103.10 million 3.77 $21.31 million N/A N/A

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bear State Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hope Bancorp and Bear State Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 5 1 0 2.17 Bear State Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Bear State Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Bear State Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Bear State Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bear State Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hope Bancorp pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bear State Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Bear State Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates small business administration (SBA) loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Northern California, Annandale, Virginia, Portland, Oregon and Fremont, California; residential mortgage loan production offices in California, and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Bear State Financial Company Profile

Bear State Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary Bear State Bank, N.A. (the Bank) is a community-oriented financial institution, which offers a range of retail and business deposit accounts, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The Loan products offered by the Bank include residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and commercial business loans. The Bank’s other financial services include automated teller machines; around the clock telephone banking; online banking, including account access, bill payment and e-statements; mobile banking, including remote deposit capture and funds transfer; Bounce Protection overdraft services; debit cards, and safe deposit boxes.

