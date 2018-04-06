HOQU Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. HOQU has a market cap of $0.00 and $24,229.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184478 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 888,888,000 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

