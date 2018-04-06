Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Horizon Pharma worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. BidaskClub raised Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS set a $20.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Horizon Pharma stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2,306.36, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $274.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

