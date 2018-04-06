Hortonworks (HDP) Trading Down 5.8%

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $18.63. 2,236,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 791,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDP. BidaskClub cut Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,452.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $45,522.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 345,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,993.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Connolly sold 2,083 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $43,576.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,585 shares of company stock worth $27,037,786. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hortonworks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hortonworks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hortonworks by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hortonworks by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hortonworks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

