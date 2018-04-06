Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,051,595 Shares of Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 652.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Hostess Brands worth $35,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Craig D. Steeneck bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $183,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 308,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,341.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,860.57, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.19. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hostess-brands-inc-twnk-shares-bought-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.