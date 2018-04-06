Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells $674,789.50 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $674,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HLI stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $2,903.95, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/houlihan-lokey-hli-ceo-sells-674789-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.