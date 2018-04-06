Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Howard Hughes and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE HHC opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $114.28 and a one year high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,060.15, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $3.19. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $1,294,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $1,011,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

