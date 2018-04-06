Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells $6,410,800.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $6,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Howard Liang sold 10,872 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $1,707,665.04.

BGNE stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.09. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,838.22, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Beigene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Beigene by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Beigene during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

