HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius (SRT3) a €98.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.27 ($110.21).

Shares of Sartorius stock opened at €116.89 ($144.31) on Monday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($153.95).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

